版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 20日 星期三 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-UK says forex action shows tougher regulation is working

LONDON May 20 UK TREASURY SAYS ACTION TAKEN ON FOREIGN EXCHANGE FAILINGS SHOWS THAT TOUGHER REGULATORY SYSTEM IS WORKING (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

