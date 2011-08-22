UPDATE 1-Bank of America shares fall amid legal,capital woes

* Jefferies strategist looked at BofA Capital raise
* Bank widely seen as needing to boost capital
* Bank says it can meet requirements through earnings
* CCB sale may not be the boon investors hoped
* Mortgage pact talks could mean more legal liability
* BofA shares at lowest level since March 2009
By Dan Wilchins
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
shares fell nearly 8 percent on Monday, reaching their lowest
level since March 2009, as investors fretted the bank may need
to raise some $50 billion of capital and worried about
potential additional mortgage lawsuit payouts.
The cost of insuring the company's debt against default
also jumped.
In a note to clients, a Jefferies strategist outlined how
much capital Bank of America would need to raise to meet new
requirements.
The strategist did not determine exactly how likely a
capital raise was, but said the market seems to be bracing for
a stock raise and looked at how different issuance prices would
affect earnings per share. The worst case scenario Jefferies
considered was a $52.4 billion capital raise. Bank of America's
market value was about $65 billion on Monday.
Bank of America is widely seen as needing to boost capital
to meet upcoming requirements under the new Basel III rules.
The bank has said repeatedly it can meet its new requirements
through earning more money, but many investors believe
generating enough earnings could be difficult.
"The odds are higher that they'll have to do a new capital
raise, and a dividend increase is out of the realm of
possibility in the near term," said Matt McCormick, portfolio
manager at Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel in Cincinnati.
In a conference call, Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said
the bank issued so many new shares during the financial crisis
that it does not view selling common equity as an option.
The bank may benefit from the fact regulators could phase
in new rules over years, giving banks time to boost capital
levels, CreditSights analysts wrote in a note on Monday.
But one possible source of capital may not give as much of
a benefit as investors hoped, the CreditSights analysts said.
If Bank of America sold its stake in China Construction
Bank (0939.HK), it would only boost its Basel III tier 1 common
ratio by 0.1 percentage point, because of the way the bank
accounts for the stake, they said. As of the second quarter,
that ratio stood at 6.6 percent. Systemically important banks
may need capital levels of more than 9 percent.
CCB said on Monday its relationship with Bank of America
remains strong and it is in talks with the U.S. bank to extend
Bank of America's shares, which fell 55 cents to $6.42,
were the worst performers in the Standard & Poor's 500 .SPX
on Monday. Since the beginning of August, the bank's shares
have lost some 35 percent of their value, erasing about $35
billion of market value.
The cost of protecting its debt against default jumped 49
basis points to 380 basis points, or $380,000 a year for five
years, for every $10 million of debt protected in the credit
derivatives market, according to financial data provider
Markit.
LEGAL WOES
Slowing economic growth could weigh on Bank of America's
earnings, making it harder for the bank to boost its capital
levels, analysts have said.
Legal liabilities linked to mortgages could also pressure
the bank. The bank agreed to an $8.5 billion settlement with a
group of mortgage bond investors in June. That agreement is
subject to court approval and multiple parties have objected to
it.
The bank has agreed to other settlements over mortgages and
is in the midst of negotiating one now with federal and state
officials. A report in the Wall Street Journal on Monday said
government officials are clashing with banks over how
wide-ranging their legal settlements over mortgages should be.
Banks, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N), are looking to be released from a wide array of
potential litigation linked to mortgages in exchange for paying
penalties of $20 billion to $25 billion, the newspaper
reported. Government officials are looking for narrower
releases.
Investors had hoped banks could negotiate this settlement
and be much closer to ending their legal problems from
mortgages, but that may have been too optimistic, investors
said.
"They could still have people coming after them, even after
this settlement," said one analyst at a hedge fund.
Much of Bank of America's mortgage problems come from its
$2.5 billion acquisition of Countrywide in mid 2008.
Countrywide was at one point the largest U.S. mortgage
lender.
JPMorgan shares fell 2.7 percent to close at $33.41, their
lowest since July 2009. Overall, bank stocks as measured by the
KBW Bank Index .BKX fell 1.1 percent to their lowest since
July 2009.
