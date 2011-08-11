French regulator bans short selling of financial stocks

PARIS Aug 11 French market regulator AMF said it had decided to ban short-selling of financial sector stocks for a 15-day period.

The measure takes effect immediately and covers shares of bank and insurance companies, including BNP Paris, Societe General, Credit Agricole and Natixis.

French financial stocks have been hit this week by a wave of selling sparked by rumours about a ratings downgrade of French government bonds and the solidity of French banks. Ratings agencies have confirmed the French rating outlook and banks have denied the rumours.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq)