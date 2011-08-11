EU regulator ESMA warns against abusive short selling

PARIS Aug 11 The European Union's financial market regulator ESMA said on Thursday that Belgium, France, Italy and Spain would announce new bans on short selling or short positions.

It said the measures would take effect from August 12 and had been aligned as far as possible.

The ESMA also said it will take a firm stance against any short sellers who are found spreading rumours in the market.

