INSIGHT-Big banks see the need to shrink - but face a path full of obstacles

NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 19 When the U.S. Federal
Reserve's newest policymaker Neel Kashkari dropped a bombshell
with a call to break up big banks on Tuesday, it was met with a
predictably indignant response from their lobbyists. One
described his comments as "blind."
But while no one in the executive suites of major global
banks would want authorities to force them to split up or
downsize, many top bankers acknowledge that their institutions
might be better off smaller and simpler. They just worry that
any major restructuring could go all wrong because of the way
post-financial crisis regulations are applied.
In interviews with Reuters, six senior bankers said they are
struggling with the costs and restrictions they face as a result
of new regulations, as well as a weak global economy and
troubled financial markets. The bankers, who are or recently
were in positions ranging from business division head to CEO,
spoke on the condition of anonymity so they could be candid
without upsetting regulators or investors.
"Fundamentally, the business has to change," said one
veteran banker who was on the executive committee of a major
European bank until recently. Big banks' shareholder returns
have sunk "too low," he said.
These problems are not new, but they have fresh relevance as
Deutsche Bank AG confronts questions about its
capital adequacy, Barclays PLC faces pressure to break
up and CEOs of big U.S. banks struggle with a loss of investor
confidence in their stocks.
Management teams in the U.S. and Europe are now taking a
hard look at dramatic business model changes, but none of the
options are particularly attractive, the bankers said.
Merging to cut costs and improve margins is out of the
question, given the hurdles banks would likely face from
regulators who do not want "too-big-to-fail" institutions
getting any bigger. Splitting apart is complicated by capital
requirements that would make standalone trading businesses
economically unfeasible - and by the fact that there are few, if
any, buyers for the assets banks want least.
Some top bankers say they are left with little choice but to
muddle through what they fear will be a long, dark period of
weak earnings, angry shareholders and gradual shrinkage.
The problem has gotten so bad that Deutsche Bank CEO John
Cryan recently said on a public conference call that he'd much
rather be CEO of a simpler, retail-focused bank like Wells Fargo
& Co, which has only a modest investment banking
operation.
"Unfortunately," he said, "there are lots of things I wish
for that are not going to come true."
RATCHETING UP CAPITAL
Kashkari's comments, in his first speech as head of the
Minneapolis Fed, were surprising because he is a former Goldman
Sachs banker, a Republican, and was a senior Treasury official
in President George W. Bush's administration during the
financial crisis.
They partly echoed the stance of Bernie Sanders, who has
also called for big bank breakups and criticized Hillary
Clinton, his rival in the struggle to be the Democratic
presidential candidate, for being too close to Wall Street. Some
of those vying for the Republican nomination have also
criticized regulations brought in after the crisis, saying they
would repeal the Dodd-Frank reform law.
In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Kashkari
criticized Dodd-Frank's so-called "living will" rule, which
requires banks to show how they can be dismantled in an orderly
way if they fail, without creating risk to the broader financial
system. Kashkari said he believes the rule would not work in a
crisis scenario - that banks would simply be bailed out again.
"I challenge anybody who thinks, in a stressed time, we
would put these banks through resolution," he said. "I really
don't think it will happen."
One way to force large financial firms to break up is to
"aggressively ratchet up" their capital or leverage
requirements, Kashkari said. He warned, though, that banks would
likely fight hard against any such proposal.
Indeed, Tony Fratto, who worked with Kashkari at the
Treasury Department and is now a bank lobbyist at Hamilton Place
Strategies, said his former colleague's comments were out of
touch with reality.
"This is something like re-opening the barn door after the
horse is in the stable," Fratto said. "Love or hate Dodd-Frank,
it's simply blind to say that it hasn't significantly improved
safety and soundness."
OUT OF ARROWS
Securities analysts and consultants say that banks are in an
unenviable position because moves they might have made in the
past to improve profitability have been hindered by regulation.
As a result, they have struggled unsuccessfully for years to get
their returns on equity above single digits.
"In some ways, banks have become bad utilities," said Fred
Cannon, a bank stock analyst with KBW. "With utilities, you have
strict regulation in what you can do and charge, but in the end
investors get a reasonable return. With banks, that last piece
hasn't happened."
Bank executives have long argued that weak returns are a
"cyclical" issue that should go away when markets begin to
flourish again. But as the industry approaches the eighth
anniversary of the financial crisis's nadir, questions about
whether they face a secular rather than a cyclical profit
problem have only grown louder. And top bankers are now
wondering how they can possibly grow revenue under a sprawling
set of global financial regulations that limit what they do, and
sometimes conflict with one another.
One common example raised is how new capital rules can
penalize banks for being big but also discourage them from
getting smaller.
For instance, due to their size, the eight largest U.S.
banks must collectively hold $200 billion in extra capital,
which weighs on shareholder returns. Included in the capital
requirement is a fixed amount each bank must hold to represent
"operational risk."
Although the Fed does not explain exactly how it comes up
with that figure, it is not just a function of size: Bank of
America Corp must hold 25 percent more operational risk
capital than JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest bank in
the country.
Bank of America has said it's taken steps to address the
Fed's concerns by cutting back on certain revenue-producing
activities that created operational risk. Nonetheless, the bank
says it has so far been unable to persuade the Fed to reduce
that capital requirement. Its shareholder returns suffer as a
result, because revenue is dropping faster than capital costs.
"Every bank is trying to figure out, with bigger capital
requirements and profit pressure, how can they create acceptable
returns for their shareholders," said John Weisel, an Ernst &
Young executive who advises global banks on business strategy.
After years of cost-cutting, he said, CEOs are asking
themselves: "We've used all the arrows in our quiver, so what
are we going to do next?"
BREAK-UP DEMANDS
European banks are behind their U.S. competitors in
addressing a more regulated environment and, in some cases, are
flailing around for answers.
Last week, Deutsche Bank shares hit an all-time low on
worries that it won't be able to buy back some bonds that can
convert into equity. Deutsche regained some value after it
outlined plans to repurchase $5.38 billion worth of other bonds,
but investors' concerns don't seem to have been entirely
assuaged.
Meanwhile, Barclays has come under pressure after a
Bernstein analyst wrote an open letter on Feb. 5 imploring CEO
Jes Staley to break up the bank.
Rob McDonough, who advises financial institutions on risk
management at Angel Oak Consulting Group, says megabanks may
have little choice but to get significantly smaller.
"It's too expensive," he said, "for banks to be big."
