UPDATE 3-Former boss says sorry for role in HBOS catastrophe

By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 3 A former chief executive of HBOS
apologised for the first time on Monday for his role in
the high-risk lending strategy that brought the British bank
close to collapse during the financial crisis.
Knighted by the Queen in 2006 for services to the financial
sector, James Crosby admitted to a committee of British members
of parliament that incompetent corporate lending brought HBOS to
its knees two years later.
"I was horrified and deeply upset by what happened," Crosby,
told the joint committee of Britain's Parliamentary Commission
on Banking Standards. "I am apologising. I played a major part
in building a business that subsequently failed."
The parliamentary committee is looking into what its members
described as the "HBOS catastrophe" and what lessons can be
learnt to prevent future bank failures.
Once Britain's biggest mortgage provider, HBOS had to be
rescued by rival Lloyds and propped up with an 11.5
billion pound ($18.43 billion) taxpayer bailout when the
financial crisis laid bare its disastrous exposure to property
in Britain and Ireland.
HBOS was created through a merger between Halifax, a former
English building society, and the 300-year old Bank of Scotland
in 2001. The bank then rapidly ramped up its lending using cheap
funding on the wholesale markets rather than safer customer
deposits.
But HBOS's high-risk strategy was exposed when that funding
dried up following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008,
Crosby, who stood down as HBOS CEO in 2006, admitted that he
would be unlikely to get regulatory approval to run a financial
services company if he applied to British authorities now. He
has no plans to do so.
"I have no doubt that my reputation and my achievements will
never again be seen in the same light," he said. "I am too
closely associated with the problems of HBOS."
The scale of HBOS's reckless lending became clear when
impairments on the bank's corporate loans hit 26 billion pounds
in 2011.
"It is a very bad number," said Crosby, sitting alone in
front of the committee, his elbows perched on a table throughout
his two-hour plus testimony.
By the autumn of 2006, HBOS's exposure to individual
borrowers had ballooned, with 17 loans worth more than 500
million pounds each compared to just five in 2002. Two loans
were worth as much as 2 billion pounds apiece.
BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT
Punctuating his answers frequently with the phrase, "With
the benefit of hindsight", Crosby admitted that HBOS had
underestimated the scale of the global financial crisis.
"It was a stress test beyond anything anyone had
considered," he said. "It was not a foreseeable scenario."
A report by the regulator into the way HBOS was run said in
March it only escaped a "very substantial penalty" because the
taxpayer would have to foot the bill.
In September, Peter Cummings, head of corporate lending at
HBOS, was fined 500,000 pounds by the UK financial regulator for
management failings and banned for life from the industry.
Since leaving HBOS, Crosby has fronted government inquiries
into identity fraud and mortgages and was deputy chairman of
Britain's financial regulator between 2007 and 2009.
Crosby's successor and protege, Andy Hornby, who was hired
by HBOS from retailer ASDA for his marketing expertise, began
giving evidence to the committee after his former boss.