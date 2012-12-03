UPDATE 3-Former boss says sorry for role in HBOS catastrophe

* Ex CEO Crosby apologies for first time over near collapse

* Crosby says incompetent lending brought bank to its knees

* Says 2008 financial crisis unforeseeable

* Crosby's successor Hornby starts testimony

By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Dec 3 A former chief executive of HBOS apologised for the first time on Monday for his role in the high-risk lending strategy that brought the British bank close to collapse during the financial crisis.

Knighted by the Queen in 2006 for services to the financial sector, James Crosby admitted to a committee of British members of parliament that incompetent corporate lending brought HBOS to its knees two years later.

"I was horrified and deeply upset by what happened," Crosby, told the joint committee of Britain's Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards. "I am apologising. I played a major part in building a business that subsequently failed."

The parliamentary committee is looking into what its members described as the "HBOS catastrophe" and what lessons can be learnt to prevent future bank failures.

Once Britain's biggest mortgage provider, HBOS had to be rescued by rival Lloyds and propped up with an 11.5 billion pound ($18.43 billion) taxpayer bailout when the financial crisis laid bare its disastrous exposure to property in Britain and Ireland.

HBOS was created through a merger between Halifax, a former English building society, and the 300-year old Bank of Scotland in 2001. The bank then rapidly ramped up its lending using cheap funding on the wholesale markets rather than safer customer deposits.

But HBOS's high-risk strategy was exposed when that funding dried up following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008,

Crosby, who stood down as HBOS CEO in 2006, admitted that he would be unlikely to get regulatory approval to run a financial services company if he applied to British authorities now. He has no plans to do so.

"I have no doubt that my reputation and my achievements will never again be seen in the same light," he said. "I am too closely associated with the problems of HBOS."

The scale of HBOS's reckless lending became clear when impairments on the bank's corporate loans hit 26 billion pounds in 2011.

"It is a very bad number," said Crosby, sitting alone in front of the committee, his elbows perched on a table throughout his two-hour plus testimony.

By the autumn of 2006, HBOS's exposure to individual borrowers had ballooned, with 17 loans worth more than 500 million pounds each compared to just five in 2002. Two loans were worth as much as 2 billion pounds apiece.

BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT

Punctuating his answers frequently with the phrase, "With the benefit of hindsight", Crosby admitted that HBOS had underestimated the scale of the global financial crisis.

"It was a stress test beyond anything anyone had considered," he said. "It was not a foreseeable scenario."

A report by the regulator into the way HBOS was run said in March it only escaped a "very substantial penalty" because the taxpayer would have to foot the bill.

In September, Peter Cummings, head of corporate lending at HBOS, was fined 500,000 pounds by the UK financial regulator for management failings and banned for life from the industry.

Since leaving HBOS, Crosby has fronted government inquiries into identity fraud and mortgages and was deputy chairman of Britain's financial regulator between 2007 and 2009.

Crosby's successor and protege, Andy Hornby, who was hired by HBOS from retailer ASDA for his marketing expertise, began giving evidence to the committee after his former boss.