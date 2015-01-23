BNY Mellon, State Street get profit boost from forex trading

Jan 23 BNY Mellon Corp and State Street
Corp, the world's two largest custody banks, said on
Friday their fourth-quarter profits got a boost from a surge in
volume and volatility in foreign currency markets.
Foreign exchange revenue at New York-based BNY Mellon, the
No. 1 custody bank, surged 31 percent to $165 million from
year-ago levels as currency markets underwent more volatility.
The bank's total fourth-quarter revenue of $3.69 billion was 2
percent higher than the year-ago period.
BNY Mellon Chief Executive Officer Gerald Hassell, who has
been under pressure from shareholders and analysts to rein in
costs, also said the bank cut staff expenses by 7 percent
compared with the year-earlier period.
BNY Mellon reported adjusted earnings of $667 million, or 58
cents a share, compared with $629 million, or 54 cents a share.
At Boston-based State Street Corp, BNY's largest
rival, adjusted net income available to shareholders was $582
million, or $1.37 cents a share. That compared with $514
million, or $1.15 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2013.
State Street said fourth-quarter revenue from foreign
exchange trading was $168 million, up 34 percent from the
year-ago period. Total operating revenue was $2.72 billion,
compared with $2.53 billion in the year-ago period.
BNY Mellon ended 2014 with $28.5 trillion in assets under
custody and administration. That was slightly ahead of State
Street's total of $28.2 trillion.
