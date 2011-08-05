UPDATE 1-BofA, Citi shares down on Euro, U.S. worries

* BofA shares down 7.5 pct, Citi down about 4 pct
By Joe Rauch
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug 5 The shares of Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N), the major U.S.
banks hit hardest by the financial crisis, dropped on Friday
amid investors fears that global economic weakness will hamper
their recovery.
The banks' shares performed worse than their broader
sectors and Bank of America's shares closed at their lowest
since April 2009.
Analysts said investors are selling off BofA and Citi
shares because the banks are still struggling to become as
profitable as rivals and could be hurt by the recent economic
turmoil.
Bank of America could need to boost capital by $50 billion
in the coming years, according to an estimate in June from
Richard Staite of Atlantic Equities.
The bank is hoping it can earn enough money to make up for
any capital shortfalls. But significant earnings could be
tougher to come by if the economy is as sluggish as it has
seemed recently, analysts said.
"It feels like the economic scenarios around the bank have
gotten worse and for investors it feels like the risks are
increasing," said Jefferson Harralson, a bank analyst with
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc.
Bank of America's shares have fallen more than 14 percent
since Wednesday, while Citi's have fallen 10.25 percent. The
broader market has fallen as well, but not as much -- the
Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 4.8 percent over that
period.
The broader market malaise caused BofA global wealth and
investment management president Sallie Krawcheck and her top
lieutenants to cancel late on Friday afternoon a teleconference
with the media scheduled for Monday to discuss problems of
affluent Americans.
Adding to Bank of America's difficulties, New York's
attorney general said he will oppose the bank's $8.5 billion
settlement with investors over toxic mortgage loans.
"It makes you feel like the potential losses could be
increasing again," Harralson said.
In a sign of the bank's eagerness to reach out to skittish
investors, Bank of America's Chief Executive Officer, Brian
Moynihan, agreed to be interviewed by fund manager Bruce
Berkowitz next week, to talk about the bank's strategy.
Meanwhile, Citi has $22 billion in exposure to the
countries at the center of the European debt crisis and
extensive exposure to the eurozone as a whole.
BofA shares fell 7.48 percent to close at $8.17, their
lowest close since April 2009, while Citi fell 3.94 percent to
close at $33.44, their lowest level since February 2010.
In contrast, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) shares were off
0.8 percent at $37.60 and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) closed down
2 percent at $25.21. The KBW Bank Index .BKX was off 2.2
percent in its second consecutive day of losses.
LOW DIVIDENDS
Both banks, unlike their rivals, pay a quarterly dividend
of a penny a share.
Analysts said investors are more likely to put their money
into bank stocks with higher dividend payouts.
"Their lack of dividend, and (lack of potential) for growth
here, is hurting them more," said Jason Ware, an equity analyst
with Albion Financial Group.
Both BofA and Citi have struggled to match the
profitability of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo, and are still
saddled with billions in credit problems, or trying to sell
under-performing divisions.
BofA recorded its largest quarterly loss in the company's
history in the second quarter after it recorded $20 billion in
charges related to buying back toxic mortgages. The charges
included an $8.5 billion settlement with a group of investors
over Countrywide Financial Corp-created mortgage bonds.
Some estimates have said BofA might need to raise as much
as $50 billion in capital to absorb losses and meet new
industry capital rules in the coming years.
BofA's executives have said they can raise additional
capital through earnings, rather than an additional stock
offering.
