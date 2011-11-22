FACTBOX-U.S. banks facing 2012 Fed stress test

Nov 22 More U.S. banks in 2012 will be subject
to an annual regulatory stress test, the Federal Reserve said
on Tuesday.
This year, capital plans of 31 banks will be scrutinized by
the Fed, up from 19 last year, including several smaller
regional lenders that now have more than $50 billion in total
assets.
As part of the review, the Fed will subject the six biggest
U.S. banks with large trading operations to additional tests to
determine how they would weather European debt shocks to the
market. [ID:nN1E7AL1VR]
The banks that were tested last year and included under
this year's exam are:
Ally Financial Inc
American Express Co (AXP.N)
Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)
Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N)
BB&T Corp (BBT.N)
Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N)
Citigroup Inc (C.N)
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O)
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
Keycorp (KEY.N)
MetLife Inc (MET.N)
Morgan Stanley (MS.N)
PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N)
Regions Financial Corp (RF.N)
State Street Corp (STT.N)
SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N)
US Bancorp (USB.N)
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)
New banks include:
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc
BMO Financial Corp
Citizens Financial Group Inc
Comerica Inc (CMA.N)
Discover Financial Services (DFS.N)
HSBC North America Holdings Inc
Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O)
M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N)
Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O)
RBC USA Holdco Corp
UnionBanCal Corp
Zions Bancorporation (ZION.O)
Source: Federal Reserve
(Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)