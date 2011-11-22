FACTBOX-U.S. banks facing 2012 Fed stress test

Nov 22 More U.S. banks in 2012 will be subject to an annual regulatory stress test, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.

This year, capital plans of 31 banks will be scrutinized by the Fed, up from 19 last year, including several smaller regional lenders that now have more than $50 billion in total assets.

As part of the review, the Fed will subject the six biggest U.S. banks with large trading operations to additional tests to determine how they would weather European debt shocks to the market. [ID:nN1E7AL1VR]

The banks that were tested last year and included under this year's exam are:

Ally Financial Inc

American Express Co (AXP.N)

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N)

BB&T Corp (BBT.N)

Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N)

Citigroup Inc (C.N)

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

Keycorp (KEY.N)

MetLife Inc (MET.N)

Morgan Stanley (MS.N)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N)

Regions Financial Corp (RF.N)

State Street Corp (STT.N)

SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N)

US Bancorp (USB.N)

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N)

New banks include:

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc

BMO Financial Corp

Citizens Financial Group Inc

Comerica Inc (CMA.N)

Discover Financial Services (DFS.N)

HSBC North America Holdings Inc

Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O)

M&T Bank Corp (MTB.N)

Northern Trust Corp (NTRS.O)

RBC USA Holdco Corp

UnionBanCal Corp

Zions Bancorporation (ZION.O)

Source: Federal Reserve (Reporting by Joe Rauch; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)