German banks say U.S. reserves plan will disadvantage Europeans

FRANKFURT, April 29 The German banking
association, BdB, said on Monday that a push by U.S. regulators
to tighten oversight of foreign banks would put European banks
at a competitive disadvantage internationally.
In December, Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo
said foreign banks should be required to hold as much capital as
their U.S. counterparts, regardless of how their overseas parent
companies are funded - a move that could trigger competition
among regulators requiring banks to hold different levels of
capital.
"If other countries followed the U.S. example, it would
result in a dangerous fragmentation of financial markets.
Different rules and standards would make markets more unstable
and inefficient," BdB managing director Michael Kemmer said in a
statement.
"These new rules amount to a clear disadvantage when it
comes to competing with U.S. banks on a global level."
The United States has traditionally relied on foreign
supervisors to regulate overseas banks and specify appropriate
levels of capital, just as U.S. banks operating in the euro zone
are judged on their worldwide capital.
The Fed's measure could be particularly costly for Deutsche
Bank, Germany's flagship lender, and to a lesser
degree for Britain's Barclays Plc, because of their
corporate structure.
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier,
the EU's top financial regulator, has said the U.S. plan could
lead to retaliation from other regulators.
As a governor on the Fed Board in Washington, Tarullo is a
point person for financial regulation, but also votes at every
policy-setting meeting of the U.S. central bank.