UPDATE 1-German, UK banks slam US plans to toughen capital rules

* Germany's BdB says will put Europe banks at disadvantage
* UK's BBA says proposals too onerous, risks fragmentation
FRANKFURT, April 29 German and British banking
lobby groups on Monday slammed plans by U.S. regulators to
toughen rules on foreign banks, saying they risk fragmenting
banking supervision and causing major disruption to U.S. bank
operations.
Germany's banking association, BdB, said the push by U.S.
regulators to tighten oversight of foreign banks would put
European banks at a competitive disadvantage internationally.
The British Bankers' Association (BBA) said imposing
localised capital and liquidity requirements on foreign banks
"will cause significant disruption to many foreign banks
creating onerous and complex operational issues."
In December, Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo
said foreign banks should be required to hold as much capital as
their U.S. counterparts, regardless of how their overseas parent
companies are funded - a move that could trigger competition
among regulators requiring banks to hold different levels of
capital.
"If other countries followed the U.S. example, it would
result in a dangerous fragmentation of financial markets.
Different rules and standards would make markets more unstable
and inefficient," BdB managing director Michael Kemmer said in a
statement.
"These new rules amount to a clear disadvantage when it
comes to competing with U.S. banks on a global level."
The United States has traditionally relied on foreign
supervisors to regulate overseas banks and specify appropriate
levels of capital, just as U.S. banks operating in the euro zone
are judged on their worldwide capital.
The Fed's measure could be particularly costly for Deutsche
Bank, Germany's flagship lender, and to a lesser
degree for Britain's Barclays Plc, because of their
corporate structure.
Foreign banks would have to meet minimum capital and
leverage ratios greater than those required under new Basel III
global rules, the BBA said in its response to the proposals.
"The proposals may lead to the further fragmentation of
banking supervision," said Thomas Liew, a policy advisor for the
BBA. That could "encourage regulators in other jurisdictions to
seek their own proposals," he said.
European Union Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier,
the EU's top financial regulator, has said the U.S. plan could
lead to retaliation from other regulators.
As a governor on the Fed Board in Washington, Tarullo is a
point person for financial regulation, but also votes at every
policy-setting meeting of the U.S. central bank.