Swiss banks, retailers explore joint mobile payments platform

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's five biggest banks are discussing with top retailers a joint mobile payments platform for the country, the partners said on Wednesday.
The talks with financial infrastructure group SIX and retailers Coop, Migros and Swisscom aim to create a standardised pan-Swiss digital payment system for consumers.
A joint statement said the talks by banks UBS, Credit Suisse, PostFinance, Raiffeisen and ZKB should produce initial results by early May. Any platform would be open to other partners.
PostFinance and SIX have already launched their own mobile payment systems, and development work would continue while the talks with other potential partners go on.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.