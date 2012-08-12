Apologetic Swiss banks sweat it out as U.S., Europe mull redress

| ZURICH
ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss banks hoping to atone for
decades of complicity in tax evasion may be left to sweat it out
for months as the United States and Germany ponder the right
level of punishment.
Switzerland has long dodged U.S. accusations of hiding money
for wealthy Americans. But now eleven Swiss banks are under
investigation in the United States and there is pressure too
from Europe where burdened taxpayers want scalps after numerous
banking scandals. The Swiss need a deal to remove the taint from
their financial industry.
However, Washington must factor forthcoming elections into
its thinking, and Germany is delaying ratification of a tax deal
key to Switzerland's efforts to strike similar agreements
elsewhere in Europe. So the Swiss may be in limbo for a while.
The wait is painful for a country which counts on banking
for 7 percent of its economic output: until Swiss banks know how
much information they need to share with foreign tax authorities
they will struggle to attract new clients.
As a result the share prices of its top banks -- Credit
Suisse and Julius Baer are among those being
investigated -- are falling as investors fret about earnings.
"We are prepared to sign a settlement with the U.S. for the
Swiss banks today. We feel we have made a constructive proposal
to the U.S. but it is up to them to accept it or not," said
Switzerland's Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf.
"This depends on whether the U.S. is willing to reach a
settlement before or after their elections, which is unclear at
the moment," she said.
Both Widmer-Schlumpf and chief negotiator Michael Ambuehl
have dampened expectations for a U.S. deal by November, stoked
as recently as last month by the finance minister herself.
"There is an open window after the summer lull, but it's
relatively tight. Otherwise, I think we're looking at next
year," said Martin Naville, chief executive of the
Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce in Zurich.
"MICE BEFORE A SNAKE"
Switzerland's efforts to spur along a deal include
tentatively agreeing with the U.S. Foreign Account Tax
Compliance Act, an anti-tax evasion law known as FATCA.
The rules on enforcing FATCA have yet to be finalised, but
many Swiss bankers see it as a crippling blow that effectively
prevents their clients from investing in U.S. securities.
Acquiescing to FATCA was a tactic to build goodwill for a
Swiss bank deal, a source close to the talks said.
But the strategy doesn't seem to be paying off.
Washington is now pushing banks in Switzerland to divulge
names and financial details of wealthy Americans hiding money in
their accounts, spurred on by success in 2009 when UBS
handed over data to avert a criminal indictment.
"Contrary to what may appear as inactivity, the U.S. is in
fact keeping the pressure on Swiss banks, which are like mice
before a snake," said Martin Janssen, professor of finance at
the University of Zurich. "The U.S. is really maximising its
position here."
The tension is such that Swiss bankers are afraid they will
be personally targeted by U.S. officials if they leave the
country, after Credit Suisse and Julius Baer handed over
employee names to U.S. authorities.
Originally a gesture towards cooperation, the move now has
many Swiss bankers hunkered down at home, fearful of arrest and
extradition if they leave Switzerland.
WASHINGTON RESHUFFLE
Adding to the agony, several key U.S. officials plan to step
down, which could mean negotiations having to be reset.
Internal Revenue Service commissioner Doug Shulman and
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who discussed the case with
Widmer-Schlumpf in April, are both scheduled to depart after the
election. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, credited by Swiss
officials with helping negotiations over a settlement for UBS
in 2009, is also leaving her job.
Another key U.S. contact, Attorney General Eric Holder, the
top law enforcement officer, is under pressure after a
Republican-led Congress found him in contempt of Congress for
withholding documents in a gun-running sting operation.
But all of that could be trumped by the "fiscal cliff" - a
combination of tax hikes and automatic spending cuts that will
take effect at the end of the year if lawmakers in the
Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House are
unable to reach a compromise.
By that point, if the Swiss haven't got a deal, they will
face an even longer wait.
LEAKY EUROPEANS
The going is equally sluggish closer to home. Crisis-hit
European countries in need of extra income are delaying
settlement with Switzerland as a flourishing trade in leaked
bank client data tilts the talks further in their favour.
Those leaks are also complicating an agreed but as-yet
unratified tax deal with Germany -- whose citizens hold an
estimated 150 billion euros in Swiss accounts -- key to
Switzerland's attempts to make amends in Europe.
Prosecutors in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia
said on Thursday they had new bank data with which to pursue tax
evaders, strengthening the hand of opposition politicians who
say Chancellor Angela Merkel is letting tax-dodgers off too
cheaply and should re-word the agreement.
Germany has promised to stop buying data naming tax cheats
when the new deal between it and Switzerland comes into force,
but the latest incident suggests that may be an incentive for
officials to drag their heels in ratifying the agreement.
It also underscores the position in which Switzerland finds
itself: out of negotiating room.
"All Swiss banks can do now is wait it out," said Thomas
Braun, founder and partner of fund management firm Braun, von
Wyss & Mueller.