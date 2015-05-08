UPDATE 1-Second Swiss bank reaches deal under U.S. tax program

(Adds details, background)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 8 Vadian Bank AG has become the
second of what are expected to be dozens of Switzerland-based
private banks to reach a deal with the U.S. Department of
Justice under a voluntary disclosure program for assisting
Americans in evading taxes.
The program, launched in 2013, allows Swiss banks to avoid
prosecution by disclosing cross-border activities that helped
U.S. account holders conceal assets and income. Banks already
under criminal investigation are excluded from the program.
BSI became the first Swiss bank to settle under the program
in March.
Vadian, a small bank which has one office in St. Gallen, in
northeast Switzerland, accepted accounts that were forced out of
other Swiss banks in 2008 after it became public that UBS AG
was the target of a criminal investigation over
facilitating tax evasion, the Justice Department said in a
statement.
Vadian, which was undeterred because it had no U.S.
presence, increased its U.S.-related accounts from two to more
than 70, with $76 million in assets under management after
August 2008, the Justice Department said.
Under a non-prosecution agreement, Vadian will pay a $4.25
million penalty, demonstrate that it put in controls to stop
misconduct in undeclared U.S. accounts and cooperate in related
legal proceedings.
A U.S. lawyer for Vadian did not immediately return a call
for comment.
Zurich-based UBS paid $780 million and admitted wrongdoing
in a 2009 deal for helping thousands of Americans evade taxes,
and Credit Suisse last May pleaded guilty to a U.S.
criminal charge and agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion in
penalties.
Criminal investigations also have been opened against other
banks, including Julius Baer and HSBC's Swiss
private bank.
The Justice Department is working toward resolutions with
the banks in the voluntary program, and at the same time has
opened investigations of individuals and entities based on
information from banks in the program, Caroline Ciraolo, acting
assistant attorney general, said in a statement Friday.
Under the program, banks must provide detailed information
on accounts in which U.S. taxpayers have an interest and agree
to close accounts that do not meet U.S. obligations.
Swiss banks, which have come under intense pressure to give
up their traditional secrecy, also must cooperate in treaty
requests for account information.
Vadian, founded in 1811, was historically known as
Ersparnisanstalt der Stadt St. Gallen, which loosely translates
into St. Gallen Community Savings Bank, according to the
non-prosecution agreement. It was acquired by St. Galler
Kantonalbank in August.
