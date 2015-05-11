After trading surge, banks still face choice

NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - Trading results surged globally in
the first quarter, boosting the performance of both banks that
stayed with a universal approach and those that took a hatchet
to trading operations.
While JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were up 5%,
10% and 9% in fixed-income trading respectively, others that
assiduously cut trade in risk-weighted assets - and left some
businesses altogether - also turned in a strong quarter.
UBS, for example, sharply trimmed its trading unit but saw
revenue from sales and trading surge 71%.
Which raises the question: if banks can achieve outsized
results with less risk - holding fewer assets and taking smaller
capital surcharges - will the big universal institutions feel
pressure to pare back trading?
Not likely, argues Dick Bove, a bank analyst at Rafferty
Capital, who believes the strong first quarter could mark the
beginning of a five-year cycle for trading.
"We are not going back to 2006-2007 levels of activity,"
Bove told IFR. "But we are coming off the bottom, because
there's a reason to do more trading in nearly every product."
He says that, rather than cut, banks will come up with the
level of risk-weighted assets they need to stay in the game -
because when cycles are strong, the game is very profitable.
SHIFTING FOCUS
For the biggest players, that will mean shifting balance
sheet risk in a way that allows more money to be diverted into
trading without necessarily driving up RWAs.
That shouldn't be a problem for US outfits like Morgan
Stanley, which has made a real show of cutting RWAs.
But European banks could be facing real constraints that may
limit their ability to accelerate into a new trading cycle at
full throttle, even if they were so inclined.
"Banks are getting better at making money from lower VaR
levels," said Seb Walker, managing director at analysis firm
Tricumen.
He said data showed that, after discounting for execution
methods and volume changes, banks improved revenue/VaR ratios by
two to three times in key fixed-income products last year
compared to 2011.
But there is still considerable "regulatory change risk" for
European banks, Walker said.
Europe has yet to implement its swap execution facility
rules, for example. How these are implemented could cause
further ruptures to the fixed-income market, Walker said.
Beyond that, he said, individual banks have their own
pressure points.
For some that's RWAs, for others it's leverage - and for
still others it's the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital
Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test that drives their view of
trading.
How the banks approach each individual trading product
matters more than overall RWAs, Walker said.
"It is not as simple as saying (that) a bank cut RWAs and
still performed well," he said.
KEEPING STEADY
In fact, rather than broadening out, most banks will stay on
their current course - in spite of how the market turns.
Fitch Ratings says that, although the banks with a narrower
focus did well in the first quarter, it believes the banks with
the universal model took overall market share.
Fitch calculates that volatility in currencies, commodities
and equities drove a 48% quarter-over-quarter increase in
capital markets revenue for the five largest US banks.
And firms with larger macro platforms benefited most.
That trend could continue as volatility boosts trading and
margins this year.
Overall trading revenue is less than in 2011 and probably
will not expand that much, according to Walker.
But the banks with universal platforms are still
well-positioned to increase market share at the expense of those
that have exited product lines.
A new cycle could however bring new entrants, Walker said.
"Wells Fargo is very well capitalized and is growing its
capital markets business," Walker said. The Canadians are also
well capitalized and Basel III compliant.
(This story originally appeared in International Financing
Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)