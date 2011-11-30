UPDATE 1-S&P downgrades hit bank funding, counterparty cost

* Downgrades due to revision of S&P's internal models
* Euro zone entering "critical 10-day period"
* 87 European banks may still face Moody's debt downgrade
By Douwe Miedema
LONDON, Nov 30 Banks face a double hit to
costs and revenues from a spate of credit rating downgrades,
another burden for a sector already struggling because of the
European Union's failure to deal decisively with its financial
crisis.
Standard & Poor's cut its ratings on 15 big banks such as
Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley on
Tuesday, as it seeks to give more insight into its methods and
repair its reputation after the credit crisis.
While the downgrades were driven by a revision of the
agency's internal models and not because of a change in the
banks, they will have a real impact on funding costs for the
sector, already on edge because of Europe's debt crisis.
"It will likely raise concerns about their short-term
funding because they will be sidelined by money-market funds who
are the traditional buyers of that short-term paper," said
Andrew Fraser, investment director at Standard Life.
"The timing of the... statement is perhaps more significant
than its content because it comes at a time when liquidity is
under pressure at banks," Fraser told Reuters in an interview
that took place ahead of the S&P statement.
European Union talks to save the single currency limped
ahead this week, with a key functionary saying the region was
entering a "critical period" of 10 days to come up with plans to
stave off the crisis once and for all.
Interbank markets have largely frozen up as commercial banks
grow increasingly wary of lending to one another. They rely on
the European Central Bank for most of their short-term funding.
Ahead of the S&P downgrades, rival Moody's said on Tuesday
it could downgrade the subordinated debt of 87 European banks,
concerned that governments are too cash-strapped to bail out
holders of riskier bank debt in times of stress.
TRADING MORE EXPENSIVE
British banks RBS and Lloyds were the only
European banks to have their short-term credit ratings cut -- to
A2 from A1 -- by S&P. When this happens, it can be a step change
that increases funding costs, analysts said.
The S&P move could moreover force the banks to put up more
scarce collateral in their daily trading activities. A downgrade
can trigger clauses in contracts underlying derivative trades,
forcing banks to put up more collateral.
That makes trading more expensive for investment banks in
derivative markets such as interest rate swaps and credit
default swaps, denting income at the sprawling trading floors
that provide much of their income.
Trading desks in fixed income, currencies and commodities
markets (FICC) alone generate between 40 and 60 percent of
investment banking revenues at a range of leading investment
banks, according to a Morgan Stanley estimate.
Clients are monitoring counterparty credit risk much more
actively since the onset of the crisis and some have already
reassigned business from banks deemed more risky, IFR reported.
"In negotiations, if (a client) is not happy with the credit
(risk) and (the counterparty) refuses to give them the
collateral requirements, then (the client) will do less business
with them," said one market participant.
Clearing houses also put much bigger safety margins in place
once counterparties drop below a certain level.
LCH.Clearnet, for instance, requests counterparties in repo
trades put up twice as much collateral if they get downgraded
two notches to BB+ from triple-B. Below that level, the trading
party will no longer be allowed to trade at all.
In swap trading, a downgrade to A- from A requires 10
percent more collateral. At the next step, BBB+, counterparties
need to double collateral, and they will be barred from trading
if they reach a level below BBB.
In uncleared trades, the amount of collateral needed for a
derivative deals is spelled out in a so-called Credit Support
Annex (CSA) that can be part of standard agreements from the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).
The collateral requirements are negotiated bilaterally
between counterparties and vary widely.
Collateral is already scarce for Europe's cash-strapped
banks, who have started paying institutional investors to swap
illiquid bonds in exchange for better quality ones and secure
cash from the European Central Bank.
"With lower ratings, counterparty risk goes up and so do
margin calls, so it does make it more difficult (for trading)",
said Carlo Mareels, credit analyst at RBC Capital Markets,
adding that tighter rules and other factors also weighed.
"It's hard to see which bit makes it more difficult to
trade. A one notch downgrade is not going to help -- but things
are difficult anyway," Mareels said.