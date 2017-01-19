Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report

Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as
faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are
still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
The study, released on Wednesday night by consulting firm
Quinlan & Associates, said some banks are incurring up to $1
billion in costs annually associated with replacing employees
who leave voluntarily.
With Wall Street firms bleeding talent to technology firms
and compensation on the decline, numerous banks face a brain
drain that can only be solved by radically shifting their
cultures, the study said.
It also warned about the potential for a future leadership
crisis in the banking sector.
"Only when there is a fundamental re-engineering of a bank's
DNA to deliver a more holistic career proposition will they see
a meaningful, lasting change in perceptions towards the industry
as an employment choice," the report said.
The problem stems in part from the financial crisis, which
hurt public trust in the banking sector and made it a less
desirable workplace.
The industry has continued to be hit by an onslaught of
fines, scandals and litigation over the last several years,
while cost-cutting has eliminated hundreds of thousands of jobs.
Global headcount at the world's 15 biggest banks is down 12
percent from 2011 to 2015.
With their reputations burned and the ax-wielding showing no
signs of ending, banks have fallen out of favor as employers of
choice for top business school programs, the study said.
Banks are also having a more difficult time retaining
current employees, with bonus pools on the decline and U.S. and
UK regulators stepping in to curb compensation.
Deutsche Bank AG cut bonuses drastically for 2016
as it struggled to turn a profit amid costly litigation, Reuters
reported on Wednesday.
Recognizing these challenges, banks like Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, Credit Suisse AG and Barclays PLC
have taken steps to keep junior staff happy, such as promoting
analysts more quickly, providing more training and encouraging
job rotation programs.
Those efforts have failed to fend off defections so far
though.
According to a LinkedIn study of 12 global investment banks,
analysts and associates who left their positions in 2015 had
stayed in their roles for an average of 17 months. That compares
to a 26 month average in 2005.
If banks want to retain their top employees and avoid costs
that come from voluntary resignations, Quinlan & Associates
recommended a range of options including transparency around
bonuses and promotions; encouraging internal communications and
mentoring efforts; and using technology to take out manual
processes.
"With employee disenfranchisement and voluntary staff
turnover on the rise, we believe talent strategy deserves the
full attention of a bank's board," the report said. "Until then,
employers shouldn't bank on their best and brightest staying."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)