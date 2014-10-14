UKAR sells 2.7 bln stg of mortgages to JP Morgan-led consortium

LONDON Oct 14 UK Asset Resolution (UKAR), the holding company for defunct Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock Asset Management, said on Tuesday it had sold 2.7 billion pounds (4.34 billion US dollar) of performing mortgages to Commercial First, a consortium led by JP Morgan.

The sale will turn a 55 million pound profit for state-backed UKAR. "The continued fair treatment of customers was a key consideration for UKAR in selecting the winning bid," UKAR said. "The sale will not affect the terms and conditions of the mortgages in this portfolio and the c.27,000 customers impacted will be contacted directly."

The transfer of the mortgages to the Commercial First consortium will be phased over the next twelve months, and comes as UKAR pursues a mandate to run down the closed books of Bradford & Bingley and Northern Rock Asset Management.

(1 US dollar = 0.6223 British pound) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing Jamie McGeever)