Bank rating pressure casts doubt on LBO roles

* Ratings a top criteria for LBO debt financing
* Bank behaviour in tough conditions leaves scars
* Rented balance sheets becoming less acceptable
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Financial sponsors are becoming more
selective about which institutions they use to underwrite
leveraged buyouts as ratings pressure on the world's biggest
banks increases counterparty risk, casts bigger doubts on
certainty of financing, and raises fears that they will be
forced to issue debt at punitive rates in tough market
conditions.
Private equity houses competing for assets do not always
have a choice about which banks they use to finance deals -
especially when vendors put conditions on who those lenders must
be - but ratings are under the spotlight more than ever after
Moody's took the axe to 15 banks last month.
"Bank ratings and counterparty risk are two very important
components when you're thinking about which banks are selected
for underwriting. There's no doubt about it," said one private
equity source who declined to be named.
"You have to be confident that banks can get the financing
done, and that the market also has confidence in those banks,"
he added, citing one deal where one underwriter perceived to be
in flux was held to ransom by other lenders when the loan was
syndicated.
"That was the most sensitive area of the deal for me."
Another financial sponsor, who also spoke on the condition
of anonymity, said one bank had been booted off a relatively
recent LBO at the request of the vendor purely because it was
the lowest rated bank.
"The bid was won because of the strength of the group of
banks that had underwritten the deal, with the exception of this
one."
WHO'S UNDERWRITING WHO?
Ratings sensitivity has been building for months.
One sponsor said tough market conditions had highlighted
that some lower-rated banks have been notably less sponsor
friendly. His firm had been pushed to go the market in volatile
conditions because the lender was unable, or unwilling, to hold
the risk until markets recovered.
Ultimately that meant the sponsor paid more to finance a
buyout.
"We're we happy about it? No. We would do another deal with
them? Yes, but only because of their M&A expertise," he added,
especially in situations where the buyout opportunity is
presented by the bank.
An inability to hold risky debt on balance sheets for long
periods or to provide vital staple financing and related
derivative trades, is expected to make it difficult for all but
a handful of banks to continue to win M&A mandates - one of the
main justifications for running leveraged finance franchises.
In addition, a recent study by Deutsche Bank showed that
Triple B rated banks - which may end up being a large proportion
of the sector - will have no profitable lending opportunities
based on banks' own cost of funding.
Moody's now rates five of the world's biggest banks in the
Triple B category. Three - Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Royal
Bank of Scotland - lost their Single A ratings last month, while
Bank of America was cut one notch to Baa2.
That has called into question who is underwriting whom.
Nomura, currently reeling from a costly insider trading
scandal, was downgraded to Baa3 - the lowest rung of
investment-grade - in March. That didn't prevent the bank from
winning an M&A advisory role to Blackstone on its bid for Birds
Eye Iglo, although that had more to do with the lender's prior
relationship with the sale target, bankers said.
Concerns about ratings are expected to impact across the
fixed income business, but it is accentuated in the capital
intensive speculative-grade arena.
"The associated risk-weighted average for sub investment
grade is a lot higher, and that has a crowding out effect which
makes it harder to do business elsewhere," said one senior
leveraged finance banker.
A profitable leveraged finance franchise in Europe must
include both leveraged loan and high-yield bond platforms in
both primary and secondary markets - without which marginal
players in tough market conditions will struggle to earn enough
fees.
"Sponsors that are making big sub-investment grade
commitments don't care whether they are using loans, bonds or
mezz to fund that. All they care about is that they can get the
funding," said the banker.
SPREADING RISK
State-controlled banks, or those without the full complement
of investment banking products, will likely find it harder to
keep running high-yield desks as they come under pressure to
shrink bloated balance sheets and reduce costs, experts say.
"If you want to be a top 10 underwriter, then you have to
commit capital, and there are less and less banks that are able
to do that," said another leveraged finance banker.
One knock-on effect from this is that sponsors are opening
the doors to other second-tier commercial banks.
While industry leaders Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and JP Morgan have excellent capital markets expertise,
there is a role for other lenders, they argue.
"In choppy market conditions, the cost of underwriting can
be very high, and investment banks will not hold subordinated
portions in most situations. Therefore you need some of these
commercial banks who can hold paper for longer," he added.
Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC are ramping up pressure on
sponsors to get a slice of M&A and underwriting fees in return
for taking more balance sheet risk, he added.
"What we are definitely seeing more of is these banks
telling us that they don't just want to be renting out their
balance sheet. They want some of the bigger M&A mandates and
capital market deals."