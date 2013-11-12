UPDATE 3-Cyber attack "war game" tests London banks

* Exercise involved "fake foreign government attack"-source
* Also involved "denial of service attack" - source
* Event dubbed "Waking Shark II"
* Bank of England has told banks to strengthen defences
By Matt Scuffham and Joshua Franklin
LONDON, Nov 12 A cyber attack by a foreign
government on financial markets played out in one of London's
historic halls on Tuesday in a "war game" simulation designed to
test the City's defences against online saboteurs.
About 100 bankers, regulators, government officials and
market infrastructure providers gathered to take part in a
exercise dubbed "Waking Shark II" at Plaisterers' Hall in the
heart of Britain's financial district.
Regulators and companies are growing increasingly concerned
about the threat of cyber crime to the banking system, including
the impact of coordinated online assaults or hacking attacks on
specific lenders. The Bank of England has told banks to
strengthen their defences against cyber attacks.
One unidentified London-listed company incurred losses of
800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in a cyber attack several
years ago, according to British security services.
Tuesday's five and a half hour event ran from 1200 GMT and
involved simulations designed to test how well banks and other
market players communicate and coordinate with authorities and
each other, sources told Reuters.
An industry source who attended said one of the simulations
featured a cyber attack by a fake foreign government and a
denial-of-service (DOS) attack, which makes network resources
unavailable to users.
The source described the test as a "productive exercise"
which left participants better equipped to deal with a real-life
attack.
The finance ministry, Bank of England and the Financial
Conduct Authority said the exercise had been "sustained and
intensive".
"A thorough review of the lessons learned is underway to
identify potential improvements to the resilience of the
sector," their joint statement added. A report will be published
early in the new year.
REAL CHALLENGE
The event, one of the largest of its kind in the world,
follows a similar large-scale simulation in New York this year
dubbed "Quantum Dawn 2" and comes amid heightened fears over the
threat from hacking and cyber attacks.
"This is a good opportunity to iron out any flaws now before
our cyber defences are tested in anger," said Stephen Bonner, a
partner in KPMG's Information Protection & Business Resilience
team.
Richard Horne, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers who
specialises in cyber security, said the exercise was useful but
the real challenge lay in co-ordinating across the industry to
make sure a crisis scenario is never reached.
"It will take a lot of detailed technical work and testing,
coordinated across the industry, to really understand all the
interdependencies and develop meaningful containment and
recovery plans," Horne said.
The investment banking industry itself played a key role in
co-ordinating the exercise, along with the Bank of England, the
Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and follows a
similar exercise two years ago, the sources said.
Institutions involved in this year's test included Barclays
, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, CHAPS,
Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Euroclear, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP
Morgan, LCH Clearnet, London Stock Exchange,
Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Royal Bank of Scotland
, SocGen, SWIFT and UBS, according to
a source familiar with the matter.