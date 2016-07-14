UBS retains positions as world's biggest private bank - study

| ZURICH, July 14
ZURICH, July 14 UBS kept its ranking as
the world's biggest private bank last year, a study by wealth
management researcher Scorpio Partnership showed on Thursday.
With $1,737.5 billion of assets under management, UBS
retained its highly-prized first place in 2015, staying nearly
$300 billion ahead Bank of America Merrill Lynch which
replaced Morgan Stanley in second place.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, saw a 1 percent fall in
managed assets in 2015, while BofA Merrill Lynch's managed
assets dropped 2 percent and Morgan Stanley's fell 2.8 percent.
Facing a slowdown in emerging markets, heightened volatility
and hesitant clients, assets under management fell 1 percent in
the overall industry, the private banking benchmark study
showed.
Net new money, a volatile but important indicator of future
earnings in wealth management, fell 6.9 percent overall.
For the 25 largest industry players, the drop in assets
under management was steeper, even though they were able to
increase net new money by a third.
"Ultimately, the market leaders have focused aggressively on
improving their cost-effectiveness in their operating models in
order to weather the storm as best as possible," Scorpio
Managing Partner Sebastian Dovey said.
Switzerland's second biggest bank Credit Suisse
fell further behind Morgan Stanley in the ranking with a 7.2
percent fall in its managed assets to $687.3 billion, the
benchmark showed.
With less than half of Morgan Stanley's managed assets,
Credit Suisse would need to add $750 billion to break into the
top three in private banking, an area Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam hopes will its main money maker in the coming years.
Under Thiam, Credit Suisse has shifted resources away from
investment banking and into wealth management in an effort to
cut costs and boost earnings while taking on less risk.
(Editing by David Clarke)