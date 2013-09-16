Private banks seek missing digital link with customers-UBS exec

RUESCHLIKON, Switzerland, Sept 16 Private banks
which fail to modernise relationships with digital-savvy
customers face a bleak future, a top private banker warned on
Monday.
"The next big thing is digitalisation: there are more
wealthy people on Facebook, Google+, and other networks than
anywhere, and what if they begin getting investment advice
through those channels?" Juerg Zeltner, the head of private
banking at Swiss lender UBS told an industry
conference.
"I don't believe my 17-year-old son will interact with his
bank the same way I do, at least when I see how he interacts
with his classmates, the way he does simple things like order
pizza, agree where to see a movie, or design sneakers," Zeltner
said.
"It's fundamentally different and will have a disruptive
effect on our business."
Swiss banks offering a white-glove, face-to-face service for
the world's wealthy have been lukewarm in using new media to
communicate with their clients.
But Zeltner said UBS was dabbling in digital media to tap a
new generation of the rich who live out more and more of their
lives online.
He said the bank was in talks with U.S. start-ups to explore
how to tap clients via new communication methods. He did not
elaborate.
Private banking is UBS's largest unit now that the bank has
exited some investment banking operations as it tries to reverse
a loss of profitability largely due to a loosening of secrecy
laws.
Consumers are using smartphones, tablets and now phablets to
do everything from their shopping to booking restaurant tables
but banks have failed to enlist the digital trend to their
benefit thus far.