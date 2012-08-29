BankUnited extends CEO term by 3 years

Aug 29 BankUnited Inc extended the term
of its Chief Executive John Kanas by three years as the private
equity-backed lender continues its search for a buyer.
Florida-based BankUnited was created by a group of private
equity firms, including Wilbur Ross's WL Ross & Co, Blackstone
Group LP and Carlyle Group, from a failed home
loans lender three years ago, with Kanas at the helm.
Kanas and BankUnited's Chief Lending Officer John Bohlsen in
June agreed to pay their former employer Capital One Financial
Corp $20 million as part of a settlement of a lawsuit.
Kanas was sued by Capital One for breach of contract in July
last year over obligations under his non-competition agreements
with the bank. Bohlsen had earlier led Capital One's
commercial-banking business.
BankUnited shares were flat at $25.35 in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.