BankUnited names Leslie Lunak CFO

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 BankUnited Inc has named Leslie Lunak as the next chief financial officer, replacing Douglas Pauls, a day after the private equity-backed lender extended CEO John Kanas' term by three years.
Pauls' term ends on September 1 but will stay on till February 28, 2013.
Lunak, who joined BankUnited in 2010, currently holds the post of executive vice president and chief accounting officer and has over 13 years of experience in public accounting.
BankUnited shares had closed at $25.19 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct