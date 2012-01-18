BankUnited draws bids from BB&T, TD Bank - WSJ

Jan 18 BB&T Corp and the TD Bank unit of Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank have submitted preliminary bids to buy BankUnited Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc, considered a potential bidder for the Florida bank, did not submit an offer, the report said.

While the amounts of the BB&T and TD Bank offers are not known, BankUnited's board is expected to consider the offers and arrive at a decision within a few days, the report said.

Sources told Reuters last week that BankUnited's private equity owners had it up for sale and hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run the process.

The private equity owners of BankUnited, which has a market value of about $2.52 billion, include Wilbur Ross's WL Ross & Co, Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group.

BankUnited, BB&T and TD Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.