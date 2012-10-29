Patheon to buy Banner Pharmacaps for $255 mln

UPDATE 9-Kansas man charged with killing Indian in possible hate crime
* India shocked, some blame growing intolerance (Adds comment from victim's wife in last paragraph)
Oct 29 Contract drugmaker Patheon Inc said it will buy Banner Pharmacaps, a specialty pharmaceutical business, for $255 million to expand its oral dosage development and manufacturing services.
Banner is a unit of VION N.V., a food products company based in Netherlands.
* India shocked, some blame growing intolerance (Adds comment from victim's wife in last paragraph)
* Alcoa corp - committee approved increase to the base salary of CFO from $550,000 to $605,000, effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kVlfpY) Further company coverage:
* General Electric - due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, co does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of ge capital exit plan to exceed initial $23 billion estimate