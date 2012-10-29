版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 19:30 BJT

Patheon to buy Banner Pharmacaps for $255 mln

Oct 29 Contract drugmaker Patheon Inc said it will buy Banner Pharmacaps, a specialty pharmaceutical business, for $255 million to expand its oral dosage development and manufacturing services.

Banner is a unit of VION N.V., a food products company based in Netherlands.

