版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms Banorte's ratings

Sept 7 Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A. (Banorte): * Moody's affirms banorte's ratings and assigns first-time ratings to Ixe Banco

and cb banorte-ixe * Rpt-moody's affirms banorte's ratings and assigns first-time ratings to ixe

banco and cb banorte-ixe

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐