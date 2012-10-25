版本:
Mexico's Banorte Q3 net profit up 30 pct from yr ago

MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday posted a 30 p ercent rise in third-quarter profit.

The financial group said earnings in the July-September period came in at 2.78 billion pesos ($2 16 million), in line with market expectations.

