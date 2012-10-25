Mexico's Banorte Q3 net profit up 30 pct from yr ago

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday posted a 30 p ercent rise in third-quarter profit.
The financial group said earnings in the July-September period came in at 2.78 billion pesos ($2 16 million), in line with market expectations.
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards