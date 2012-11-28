Banorte not eyeing BBVA's Peru, Colombia pension funds for now

MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Grupo Financiero Banorte is
not considering buying Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria's
pension funds in Colombia and Peru for now, the Mexican group's
chairman Guillermo Ortiz told Reuters on Wednesday.
Banorte, which runs one of Mexico's biggest
financial groups, on Tuesday announced it had reached a deal to
buy BBVA's pension fund in Mexico in conjunction with
the Mexican Social Security Institute, a state-run health
organization, in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.
"Not for the time being," said Ortiz, the former head of
Mexico's central bank, when asked if Banorte was also pursuing
BBVA's assets in Peru and Colombia. "But of course we do not
rule out anything."