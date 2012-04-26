UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte posts 36 pct jump in 1st-qtr net profit

* Profits boosted by 30 pct jump in deposits

* Total loan portfolio up 33 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Banorte, the biggest Mexican owned bank, said it posted a more than 36 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, supported by growth in deposits and the takeover of a smaller bank early last year.

The bank said in a statement net profit rose to 2.463 billion pesos (192 million) as deposits increased 30 percent compared with the first quarter of 2011.

Monterrey-based Grupo Financiero Banorte completed its purchase of Mexico City-based financial group IXE at the end of March last year.

Banorte said its loan portfolio grew by 90.148 billion pesos since the end of the first quarter 2011, to 360.368 billion pesos at the end of March this year, an increase of 33 percent.