Mexico's Banorte to propose 0.17 peso/shr dividend

Sept 26 Grupo Financiero Banorte, corporate parent of one of Mexico's main banks, said it will propose a dividend payment of 0.17 pesos per share ($0.012) at a shareholder meeting Oct. 17.

Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) said in a release on Monday that it also plans to modify its dividend policy. It gave no details. ($1 = 13.6742 pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by John Wallace)