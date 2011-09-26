Mexico's Banorte to propose 0.17 peso/shr dividend

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
Sept 26 Grupo Financiero Banorte, corporate parent of one of Mexico's main banks, said it will propose a dividend payment of 0.17 pesos per share ($0.012) at a shareholder meeting Oct. 17.
Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) said in a release on Monday that it also plans to modify its dividend policy. It gave no details. ($1 = 13.6742 pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.