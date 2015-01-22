版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五

Mexico's Banorte profit rises 5.4 pct in fourth quarter

MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit climbed 5.4 percent from the year-earlier period.

The bank reported a fourth-quarter profit of 3.819 billion pesos ($259 million), up from 3.622 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

Banorte said its loan book expanded 11 percent to 472 billion pesos, net of bad loans.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end Dec) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
