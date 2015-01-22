Mexico's Banorte profit rises 5.4 pct in fourth quarter

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Jan 22 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit climbed 5.4 percent from the year-earlier period.
The bank reported a fourth-quarter profit of 3.819 billion pesos ($259 million), up from 3.622 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.
Banorte said its loan book expanded 11 percent to 472 billion pesos, net of bad loans.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end Dec) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.