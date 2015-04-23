版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 24日 星期五 05:30 BJT

Mexico's Banorte profit rises 7 pct in 1st-qtr

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte on Thursday said its first-quarter profit rose 7 percent from the year-earlier period.

The bank, Mexico's fourth largest by assets, reported a profit of 3.88 billion pesos ($254 million), up from a profit of 3.6 billion pesos a year earlier.

Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12 percent to $479.8 billion pesos.

Before the report was released, Banorte's shares closed down 0.56 percent at 87.28 pesos per share.

($1 = 15.2610 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐