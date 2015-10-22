Mexico's Banorte posts 6 pct rise in profit in 3rd quarter

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a third-quarter net profit 6 percent higher compared to the same period last year.
The bank, the biggest still owned by Mexicans, reported a net profit of 4.284 billion pesos ($253 million), up from a profit of 4.042 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2014.
Banorte said its loan book, excluding bad loans, expanded 12 percent to $500.208 billion pesos.
Banorte has reported steadily growing profits so far this year, reflecting increased deposits and falling numbers of bad loans. Its share price has risen 8 percent in 2015 and closed at 87.96 pesos before the earnings report came out. ($1 = 16.933 pesos at end-September) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)
