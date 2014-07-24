版本:
2014年 7月 25日

Mexico's Banorte says 2nd-qtr profit rises 16 pct

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday said its second-quarter profit rose 16 percent as it increased lending and took in more deposits.

The bank's quarterly profit rose to 3.739 billion pesos ($288 million) in the April-June period. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
