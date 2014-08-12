BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve reports H1 net profit rise of 16.2%

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
Aug 12 Banque Cantonale de Geneve : * Says H1 operating income has increased by 6.2% to CHF 177.4 million * Says H1 net profit has shown a sharp rise of 16.2% to CHF 42.7 million * Says H1 operating profit has moved up by 29.8% to CHF 54.7 million * Says H1 interest margin has edged up marginally over one year to 1.33%
(against 1.32% at 30.6.2013) * Says estimated profitability for the full year 2014 is slightly ahead of that
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.