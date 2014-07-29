版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 13:21 BJT

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais reports H1 net profit of CHF 30.4 mln

July 29 Banque Cantonale du Valais : * Says increase in H1 net profit Of 3.9 pct to Chf 30.4 mln * Says h1 gross profit of chf 69.7 million * Says increase in h1 operating result by 1.6 pct to chf 63.6 mln * Source text- bit.ly/ * Further company coverage
