BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise says 9-month interest income up 1 pct to CHF 379 mln

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
Nov 13 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* Says total revenues for the nine months ending Sept. 30 were stable year-on-year at 746 million Swiss francs
* Says 9-month interest income increased 1 pct to 379 million Swiss francs in a continuing low-interest-rate environment
* Says business development for the full year is expected to trend along the same lines as in the first nine months
* Says 9-month operating profit was up 1 pct to 356 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1sGd2xw Further company coverage:
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)