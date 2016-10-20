Mexico's Banregio bets on small business loans, but risks remain

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexico's Banregio Grupo
Financiero is dwarfed by industry titans like Bancomer
and Citibanamex but that seems to suit its small and
medium-sized business clients just fine, allowing it to dominate
what has been a growing market segment.
Banregio, along with other banks helped by
government policies aimed at increasing small businesses'
borrowing options, has succeeded in focusing on the once
neglected business segment, but a recent central bank rate hike
may lead to a reassessment.
Banregio, Mexico's largest lender to small and medium
enterprises by portfolio size, reported a return-on-equity of
18.4 percent at the end of June, nearly six percentage points
above the average of the country's 47 banks. Its shares, up more
than 30 percent so far this year, have far outpaced rivals like
Grupo Financiero Banorte and Grupo Financiero
Santander Mexico.
"As a bank, we think there are still a lot of businesses to
support," said Enrique Navarro, financial director at Banregio.
He noted the bank had pushed up profits by taking advantage
of opportunities within the sector, in addition to growing its
mortgage portfolio and expanding its presence around the
country.
The regional bank, which has 140 branches, is expected to
open another seven retail locations by the end of the first half
of 2017 to primarily serve more small and medium-sized
businesses, Navarro said.
Such moves have now put mid-size Banregio at the leading
edge of a broader industry push to boost credit to smaller
businesses with less than 250 million pesos ($13.4 million) in
annual sales, a sector long an afterthought for Mexican banks in
pursuit of lucrative larger corporate clients.
'LARGER RISK'
By July 2016, Mexico's commercial banking system had
extended a total of 424 billion pesos ($23 billion) in loans to
micro, small and medium enterprises, a 25 percent increase from
the same month two years ago, according to the country's bank
regulator.
"We have seen a change - not yet substantial, but pronounced
- that small and medium-sized companies are now preferring to
move to the banking segment instead of suppliers," said German
Velasco Robles, an analyst at BBVA Bancomer in Mexico.
He said the trend was partially due to a battered Mexican
peso, which had led companies to seek financing in
local markets rather than from foreign suppliers.
Bank interest rates stood at an average of 11.34 percent
annually for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, while
suppliers charge 6 percent to 12 percent, according to data from
the central bank and Canaco Mexico, an association representing
businesses.
But while Banregio and a number of larger rivals are
actively pursuing businesses that previously sought funding from
suppliers, rising interest rates loom as an obstacle.
In the latest of a series of increases, Mexico's central
bank - reacting to Mexican peso depreciation partially linked to
U.S. elections - raised the key interest rate by 50
basis points to 4.75 percent on Sept. 29. That put it at its
highest level since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
That could lead to slower growth in the financial sector
that would likely cause banks to tighten credit, said analysts
such as Margarita Chamorro Camara of local brokerage Finamex.
MORE HESITANT?
"If banks are going to reduce the amount of credit they
could probably start with the most risky sectors, which could be
the small and medium-sized businesses that have a larger risk,"
she said.
While the banking sector's portfolio of overdue loans shrunk
by 21 percent for large companies in the year before July 2016,
it grew by 13 percent for small and medium sized businesses
during the same period, according to Mexico's National Bank and
Securities Commission.
The rate hikes come as credit has grown by more than five
times the country's annual gross domestic product, according to
Mexico's bank association, partly due to growing corporate loan
portfolios and government efforts to strengthen smaller
businesses by guaranteeing a portion of commercial credit.
But, Velasco said, that could change as higher rates make
smaller businesses more hesitant to seek loans.
Navarro, Banregio's finance director, said the hike would
have no impact.
"The cost of credit is still very accessible," he said,
adding that the central bank's key lending rate was far below
its level of 8.25 percent at the outset of 2009.
Shares in Banregio, which sets roughly 70 percent of its
total portfolio at a variable interest rate, fell 1.9 percent,
more sharply than five other banks listed on Mexico's IPC index
on the day of the rate announcement.
But the stock went on to hit a record last week and is still
trading just off those highs.
($1 = 18.5900 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Bill Trott)