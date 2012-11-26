版本:
2012年 11月 27日

New Issue- BANRISUL adds $275 mln in notes

Nov 26 Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A.
(BANRISUL) on Monday added $275 million of
subordinated notes to an existing issue in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bradesco BBI and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BANRISUL

AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    02/02/2022  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 109.943  FIRST PAY   02/02/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 5.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

