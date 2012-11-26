New Issue- BANRISUL adds $275 mln in notes

Nov 26 Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul S.A. (BANRISUL) on Monday added $275 million of subordinated notes to an existing issue in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bradesco BBI and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BANRISUL AMT $275 MLN COUPON 7.375 PCT MATURITY 02/02/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 109.943 FIRST PAY 02/02/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A