France says working to free French national kidnapped in Congo

PARIS, March 2 France is working with Congolese
authorities to free one of its citizens, who was part of a group
kidnapped at a mine run by Banro Corp, the French
foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"We are mobilised and are in contact with the Congolese
authorities to shed as much light as possible on what happened,
and in order to free our compatriot," a spokesman for the French
foreign ministry said in a statement.
Banro said earlier on Thursday that suspected militiamen had
kidnapped five workers - a French national, a Tanzanian and
three Congoloese - at its Namoya gold mine in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo.
