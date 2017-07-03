FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 1-Militia violence shutters Banro gold mine in east Congo
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 下午1点58分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Militia violence shutters Banro gold mine in east Congo

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

KINSHASA, July 3 (Reuters) - Fighting between the Congolese army and a local militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has forced Banro Corp's Namoya gold mine to suspend all operations and temporarily evacuate its staff, the company said on Monday.

Twenty-three trucks belonging to a contractor of the mine were caught in cross-fire between soldiers and a local self-defence militia - identified by the army as Mai-Mai Yakutumba - near the town of Lulimba, Banro said in a statement.

Local army spokesman Captain Dieudonne Kasereka told Reuters on Monday that Mai-Mai Yakutumba fighters seized several towns from Congolese forces last week but that the army had mounted a counter-offensive to reclaim them. Ten militiamen and two army soldiers have died in fighting since Sunday, he added.

The drivers of the trucks were all safe but the militiamen have not yet cleared the release of the trucks, Banro said.

Desire Sangare, a Banro vice president, told Reuters that some workers had returned to Namoya on Monday following Saturday's halt to work and that the remaining staff were expected back by Wednesday.

The fighting is the latest security episode to hit Banro's operations in eastern Congo, home to dozens of militia groups that have continued to prey on the local population and exploit its vast mineral resources since the 2003 end of a regional war that killed millions.

Militiamen kidnapped five Namoya workers - who were later released - in March and three police officers were killed in a raid on Banro's Twangiza gold mine in a neighbouring province in February. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Nellie Peyton/Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below