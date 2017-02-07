版本:
2017年 2月 7日 星期二

Four killed in armed attack on Banro's Congo gold mine

KINSHASA Feb 7 Three police officers and one assailant were killed early on Tuesday in an armed attack on Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the company said.

"There was an armed attack by robbers and the police opened fire to respond to the assailants," Banro's vice president for government relations, Désiré Sangara, told Reuters. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
