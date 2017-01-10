版本:
2017年 1月 10日

Brazil's BRF sees savings of up to $180 mln from Banvit deal

SAO PAULO Jan 10 Brazilian food processor BRF SA sees cost savings and other efficiencies from its investment in a Turkish poultry producer reaching up to $180 million, Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on a Tuesday conference call.

Faria said the investment in Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS, announced on Monday, will give BRF's OneFoods halal unit a roughly 40 percent share of the Middle East market. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Dominic Evans)
