Brazil's BRF sees savings of up to $180 mln from Banvit deal

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Jan 10 Brazilian food processor BRF SA sees cost savings and other efficiencies from its investment in a Turkish poultry producer reaching up to $180 million, Chief Executive Pedro Faria said on a Tuesday conference call.
Faria said the investment in Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS, announced on Monday, will give BRF's OneFoods halal unit a roughly 40 percent share of the Middle East market. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends