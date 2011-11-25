BMW dealer Baoxin Auto seeks $530 mln in HK IPO -IFR

HONG KONG Nov 25 Shanghai Baoxin Auto Sales & Service could raise up to $530 million in an initial public offering of its shares in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the deal.

The company set an indicative price range of HK$8.5 to HK$10.8 per share in the offering, or the equivalent of 9.5 to 12 times its forecast 2012 earnings, IFR added.

Baoxin Auto, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's biggest luxury carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), is selling 15 percent of its enlarged capital in the IPO, IFR added. The company, which had earlier planned to raise up to $800 million, will start bookbuilding for the IPO on Nov. 28.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley were hired to handle the offering. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Will Waterman)