Barclays CEO sees "significant" progress in conduct probes this year

LONDON, April 23 Barclays Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins said he expects the bank to make
"significant" progress this year towards settling outstanding
investigations into past misconduct.
"I expect we will make significant, though sometimes
difficult, progress in these issues in 2015," he told the bank's
annual meeting, referring to issues including an ongoing
investigation into alleged foreign exchange manipulation.
Jenkins also said the bank would make more cost cuts and
shed unwanted assets this year.
