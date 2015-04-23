版本:
Barclays CEO sees "significant" progress in conduct probes this year

LONDON, April 23 Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins said he expects the bank to make "significant" progress this year towards settling outstanding investigations into past misconduct.

"I expect we will make significant, though sometimes difficult, progress in these issues in 2015," he told the bank's annual meeting, referring to issues including an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign exchange manipulation.

Jenkins also said the bank would make more cost cuts and shed unwanted assets this year.

(Reporting By Steve Slatetr and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

