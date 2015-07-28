MOVES-Barclays hires healthcare banker from Morgan Stanley

July 28 Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it has hired Nicholas Apostolatos, a Morgan Stanley veteran, as a managing director on its healthcare banking team in New York, its third senior hire in the healthcare sector this year.

In a career spanning more than 15 years with Morgan Stanley, Apostolatos worked on more than $60 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he was responsible for coverage of the healthcare information technology sector.

Apostolatos helped bring IMS Health Holdings Inc public and take Emdeon Inc private, and advised on the merger financing of Connolly LLC in its deal with iHealth Technologies Inc.

Apostolatos' hiring follows the appointments of Todd Richter as a vice chairman and Jason Truman as a managing director in Barclays' healthcare banking team. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)