TIMELINE-Barclays' appoints new CEO

BRIEF-Hyundai Motor America reports February sales of 53,020 units
* February sales of 53,020 units versus 53,009 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 30 Here is a timeline of significant events leading up to the appointment of new Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins following the resignation of predecessor Bob Diamond over a rate-rigging scandal.
2005 - Barclays traders seek to manipulate the London Interbank Offer Rate (Libor) between 2005 and 2009 while Bob Diamond headed the British bank's investment banking operations, according to documents from British and U.S. regulators.
2006 - Jenkins is hired from Citi, where he spent 16 years, to turn around Barclays' credit card business.
2009 - Jenkins becomes global retail CEO and a member of the Barclays executive committee
2011 - Diamond takes over as chief executive on Jan. 1.
2012 - June. Barclays is found guilty of manipulating Libor interest rates and fined $453 million.
- July. Diamond resigns, a day after Chairman Marcus Agius. Diamond appears a week later before the parliamentary committee probing the scandal and acknowledges "reprehensible behaviour" among his group's traders.
- Aug 18, a UK parliamentary report says company culture at Barclays is "deeply flawed" and Diamond's testimony to parliament was selective in parts and short on candour.
- Aug 29, British fraud prosecutors launch a criminal probe into payments between Barclays and Qatar Holdings, a unit of the bank's largest shareholder.
- Aug 30, Jenkins becomes CEO.
March 1 A federal appeals court has thrown out a jury verdict that had originally required Apple Inc to pay $533 million to Smartflash LLC, a technology developer and licenser that claimed Apple's iTunes software infringed its data storage patents.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct