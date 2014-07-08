Barclays names investment banking bosses for Asia, M&A -source

| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 British bank Barclays Plc
has appointed Reid Marsh as co-head of investment
banking in Asia-Pacific and promoted Gary Posternack to global
head of mergers and acquisitions, a person familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Mark Warham, head of M&A in the Europe, Middle East and
Africa region, will leave the bank, the source said. Matthew
Ponsonby will lead EMEA M&A coverage, in addition to his role as
co-chief operating officer of investment banking.
The moves follow the appointment of Tom King as head of
investment banking in April.
Marsh steps into the seat left by Matthew Ginsberg,
Barclays' most senior investment banker in Asia, who quit in
May. Marsh joined Barclays in 2010 from Citigroup and is
currently the London-based vice chairman of investment banking
and chairman of the global industrials group.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Anjuli Davies)