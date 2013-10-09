UPDATE 1-Barclays promotes Miller to head its Americas banking

By Soyoung Kim and Michael Erman
NEW YORK Oct 9 Barclays Plc named
senior investment banker John Miller to the newly created
position of head of banking for the Americas, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
The bank's global group heads based in the Americas will
report to Miller, as will Americas regional heads, the memo
said. He currently runs Barclays' global industrials group as
well as its global financial sponsors business.
A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo,
sent by Tom King and Eric Bommensath, co-CEOs of Barclays'
corporate and investment bank.
Miller, based in New York, will report to King in his new
role, and work alongside Richard Taylor in Europe, Middle East
and Africa as well as Matthew Ginsburg in Asia Pacific,
according to the memo.
Paul Parker, who previously headed the bank's global
corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) group, will
take on sole leadership of the bank's M&A operations worldwide,
the memo said. The M&A business will be put into its own
standalone structure under Parker.
Ros Stephenson will become chairman of banking on a global
basis, according to the memo. She was also previously head of
global corporate finance and M&A.
Barclays was the No.5 M&A adviser globally so far this year
according to Thomson Reuters data, up from sixth place in the
same period last year and behind Goldman Sachs Group,
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Morgan Stanley.